Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Drops By 34.0%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the October 15th total of 384,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 672,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Up 0.4 %

SCGLY stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.40. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCGLY shares. HSBC lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.