Short Interest in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Expands By 166.0%

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 166.0% from the October 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Price Performance

HYB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.58. 58,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,459. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61. The New America High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $7.27.

The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About The New America High Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

