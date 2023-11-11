Short Interest in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Declines By 37.3%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the October 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The OLB Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The OLB Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in The OLB Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in The OLB Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The OLB Group by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 126,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The OLB Group by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 36,167 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The OLB Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of The OLB Group stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. The OLB Group has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.30.

The OLB Group Company Profile

The OLB Group ( NASDAQ:OLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

