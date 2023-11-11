Short Interest in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Decreases By 65.2%

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOETGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $28.02. 16,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,499. The stock has a market cap of $88.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.02. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOET. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 345,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,607 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (JOET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap stocks in the US displaying quality fundamental and technical attributes. JOET was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

