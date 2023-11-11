SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Cut to $25.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SI-BONE currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $637.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95.

In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $188,891.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,160,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $188,891.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,160,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $423,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,777.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,139 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in SI-BONE by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

