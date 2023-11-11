Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 22,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 49,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51.
Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter. Singularity Future Technology had a negative return on equity of 112.90% and a negative net margin of 506.65%.
Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.
