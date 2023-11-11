Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 22,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 49,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Singularity Future Technology Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51.

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter. Singularity Future Technology had a negative return on equity of 112.90% and a negative net margin of 506.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Singularity Future Technology

About Singularity Future Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Singularity Future Technology in the second quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Singularity Future Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Singularity Future Technology by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63,973 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.

