SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 1.1% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 56,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 6.2% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 69.8% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 7.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 1,039.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period.

SK Telecom Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SK Telecom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

