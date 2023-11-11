SM Energy (NYSE:SM) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Magnolia Oil & Gas and SM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 2 4 0 2.67 SM Energy 1 5 5 0 2.36

Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus price target of $27.40, indicating a potential upside of 28.88%. SM Energy has a consensus price target of $42.10, indicating a potential upside of 14.56%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than SM Energy.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Magnolia Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SM Energy pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Magnolia Oil & Gas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SM Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

94.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of SM Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 41.62% 25.75% 17.79% SM Energy 34.03% 20.90% 11.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and SM Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.69 billion 2.60 $893.84 million $2.72 7.82 SM Energy $3.36 billion 1.27 $1.11 billion $6.84 5.37

SM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnolia Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 4.33, meaning that its share price is 333% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats SM Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

