Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Benchmark

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMSI. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Smith Micro Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $0.87 on Friday. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 58.82% and a negative return on equity of 16.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Smith Micro Software

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMSI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

