Smithfield Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in Boeing by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $196.65 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $168.52 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

Read Our Latest Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.