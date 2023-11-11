Smithfield Trust Co Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $86.28 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $106.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.