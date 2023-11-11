Smithfield Trust Co Invests $96,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 105,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 39,113 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 144,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 65,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.65 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

