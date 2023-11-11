Smithfield Trust Co Purchases 916 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 71.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS IEFA opened at $64.45 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average is $66.49.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

