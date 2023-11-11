Smithfield Trust Co Raises Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,072 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.2% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 789,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,410,000 after acquiring an additional 79,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MLM opened at $453.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $425.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $463.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

