Smithfield Trust Co Raises Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 641 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $174.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.62. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $212.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.82%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.91.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

