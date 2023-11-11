Smithfield Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 99,192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after buying an additional 548,857,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,062,796,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,708,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,304,000 after buying an additional 486,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,085,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,370,000 after buying an additional 108,740 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,676,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,832,000 after buying an additional 516,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,175 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

CME Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CME opened at $217.11 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $221.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

