Smithfield Trust Co Sells 10,191 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,191 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 19.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 122.1% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 138,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 75,984 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $547,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $29.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. Stephens cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.