Smithfield Trust Co Sells 275 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Smithfield Trust Co cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $963,542,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CI opened at $293.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.80.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

