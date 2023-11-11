Smithfield Trust Co Trims Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,886 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,234,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.13. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

