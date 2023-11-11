SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) Shares Down 0.4%

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.60 and last traded at $44.60. Approximately 1,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.79.

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKLY. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $919,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (WKLY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SoFi Sustainable Dividend index, a market-cap-weighted index of dividend-paying developed market companies screened for dividend sustainability WKLY was launched on May 11, 2021 and is managed by SoFi.

