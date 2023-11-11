Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Softchoice from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$21.00.
Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network and security support solutions.
