Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Softchoice from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$21.00.

Get Softchoice alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFTC

Softchoice Price Performance

About Softchoice

The company has a market cap of C$994.04 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of -0.10. Softchoice has a twelve month low of C$13.57 and a twelve month high of C$20.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.62.

(Get Free Report)

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network and security support solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Softchoice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softchoice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.