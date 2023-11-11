Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 69,830 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,830 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 3.7% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $31,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,345,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,816. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.95. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

