Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,450 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 7.1% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $61,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.09. 2,234,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,643,604. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

