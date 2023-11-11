Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 128 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.47. 1,148,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,695. The company has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $231.49 and a one year high of $273.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.39.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

