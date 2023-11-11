Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,740 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises 0.8% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 483.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of SPG stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,615. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

