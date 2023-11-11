Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.80 Million Stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.98% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $13,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALTL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,368,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 496,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after purchasing an additional 35,758 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 368,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,340,000. Finally, Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 200,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,342 shares during the period.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA ALTL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.78.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

