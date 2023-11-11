Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.67 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 0.9% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,389,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,595,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,191,940,000 after purchasing an additional 104,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,911,211,000 after purchasing an additional 239,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $962,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,900. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.63 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 10,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at $166,461,884.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

