Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $9.88 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 316,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,881,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August makes up approximately 1.1% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.73% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,007,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after buying an additional 785,710 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,730,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 779.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 479,800 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,358,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 170,474 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

PAUG stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.61. 228,046 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.96.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

