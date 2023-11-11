Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Trading Up 9.7%

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.34. 31,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 59,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sonder from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Sonder Stock Down 5.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $157.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.84 million. Sonder had a negative net margin of 48.47% and a negative return on equity of 4,207.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOND. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonder in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sonder by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Sonder in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonder during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sonder during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

