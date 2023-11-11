SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Price Target Cut to $3.60 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

SoundHound AI stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of $430.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.84. SoundHound AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In related news, VP Majid Emami sold 21,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $44,399.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 501,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Majid Emami sold 21,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $44,399.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 501,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 22,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $46,647.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,749.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,770 shares of company stock valued at $348,317. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.