Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.50

Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.18), with a volume of 127916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25 ($0.19).

Southern Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.86 million, a PE ratio of 750.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

