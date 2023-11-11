S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 3.9% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned 0.07% of S&P Global worth $90,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James dropped their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.18.

SPGI stock traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $393.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,720. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $124.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $428.65.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 600 shares of company stock worth $232,038. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

