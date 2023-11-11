SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Boosted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 834.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,741 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029,550 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $220,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,650,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,999 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.76. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

