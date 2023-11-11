SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 92,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $42.42 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.22.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

