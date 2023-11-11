SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 298,740 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 126,943 shares.The stock last traded at $71.32 and had previously closed at $71.37.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average of $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 27,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 54,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,159,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

