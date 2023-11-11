SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Sold by Unconventional Investor LLC

Unconventional Investor LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. swisspartners Advisors Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 71,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GXC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.21. 36,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $92.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.17.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

