Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Short Interest Update

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the October 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ:SVII opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $10.79.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

