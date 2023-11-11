SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys New Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $866,944,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 36.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,791,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,901,221. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $22.02.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

