SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Sells 32,812 Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lowered its stake in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) by 92.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,812 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Cosan were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSAN. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Cosan during the first quarter worth approximately $6,463,000. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cosan by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 2,448,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,944,000 after acquiring an additional 221,761 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cosan by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 797,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 173,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cosan in the 4th quarter valued at $1,697,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cosan by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,187,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,320,000 after purchasing an additional 126,402 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Cosan from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Cosan Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CSAN traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. 281,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,998. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. Cosan S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cosan S.A. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cosan

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

