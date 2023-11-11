SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Sells 4,298,545 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda trimmed its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 99.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298,545 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 409,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 66,708 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 4.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on STNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.09.

StoneCo Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:STNE traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.72. 13,063,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,757. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.