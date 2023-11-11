SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Director Acquires $19,988.02 in Stock

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Jack Moore acquired 1,534 shares of SRH Total Return Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $19,988.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,988.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

STEW opened at $12.99 on Friday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07.

SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 16.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 202,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,821 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth $173,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 684,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 59,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 14.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

