SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Director Acquires $19,988.02 in Stock

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Jack Moore acquired 1,534 shares of SRH Total Return Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $19,988.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,988.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance
STEW opened at $12.99 on Friday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07.
SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
