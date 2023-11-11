Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the October 15th total of 202,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,031.0 days.
Stanley Electric Stock Performance
Shares of STAEF stock remained flat at $17.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. Stanley Electric has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74.
Stanley Electric Company Profile
