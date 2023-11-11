Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX) Shares Up 3.3%

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.34. 251,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 285,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Starbox Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbox Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbox Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Starbox Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Starbox Group in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Starbox Group in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Starbox Group by 15,907.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

