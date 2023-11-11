Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Raised by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
