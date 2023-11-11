Stephens Cuts Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $6.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $5.50 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Open Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Open Lending Price Performance

Shares of LPRO opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 14.71 and a quick ratio of 15.83. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,429,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,336,304.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,500 over the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 55.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,399,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,469,000 after buying an additional 2,277,806 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth $17,951,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $6,095,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Open Lending by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 838,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,182,000 after purchasing an additional 807,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Featured Stories

