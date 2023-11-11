StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.6 %

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $4.69.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 207.93% and a negative net margin of 618.36%. Research analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne acquired 154,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $37,161.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,251,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,438.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,027,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,776 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $986,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,615,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,088,680 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $905,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

