StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mannatech Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ MTEX opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.59 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 5.62%.
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
