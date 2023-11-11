StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.59 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 5.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

About Mannatech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

