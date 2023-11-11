StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Trading Down 0.9 %

NNVC stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.18. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NanoViricides

About NanoViricides

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in NanoViricides by 114.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

