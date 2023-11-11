StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Trading Down 0.9 %
NNVC stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.18. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
