StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance
Shares of NAII stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 million, a PE ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 0.63.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.53%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Alternatives International
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.