StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Shares of NAII stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 million, a PE ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

