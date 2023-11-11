StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance
Shares of OVBC opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $115.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38.
Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
