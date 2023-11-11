StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Shares of OVBC opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $115.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

About Ohio Valley Banc

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

